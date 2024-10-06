IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to earn two crucial points

India beat Pakistan by six wickets to open its account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India secured their first victory of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan by 6 wickets in Sharjah on Sunday. In pursuit of a target of 106 runs, India successfully chased it down with seven balls to spare. However, India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, was forced to retire hurt due to a neck injury.

Prior to India's successful chase, Arundhati Reddy played a crucial role by taking three wickets, helping to limit Pakistan to a total of 105/8. Arundhati finished with impressive figures of 3/19, while Shreyanka Patil also contributed with two wickets after Pakistan chose to bat first. Nida Dar was the top scorer for Pakistan with 28 runs off 34 balls.

The Indian bowlers displayed exceptional skill by maintaining a tight line and length, which put pressure on the Pakistan batters and resulted in wickets falling at regular intervals. This disciplined bowling performance played a significant role in India's victory over their rivals.