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IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India? Head-to-head record, key battles and match preview

India face Pakistan in a highly anticipated Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash with India looking to continue their winning run. Can Pakistan pull off a major upset? Here’s a look at the key players, head-to-head record, form, strengths and what could decide this crucial encounter on match day.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India? Head-to-head record, key battles and match preview
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India vs Pakistan matches might feel a bit one-sided these days but the rivalry never loses its edge. When these two teams meet, it’s always a big event in cricket. This time, they’ll face off again in a crucial Group A clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. India comes in strong having already secured their knockout spot after convincing wins over Thailand and Hong Kong.

Pakistan has also beaten Thailand and still has two games left, one of which is against Hong Kong. Even if they lose to India, they’ll likely qualify for the semifinals unless a tight points table and net run rate throw a twist. Pakistan will be hungry to snap their losing run against India, hoping to carry some momentum into the knockouts.

Head-to-head record

Out of 17 meetings, India has come out on top 14 times. Pakistan has beaten India just three times, most recently in 2022. In the Women’s Asia Cup, India has five wins over Pakistan, while Pakistan has only managed one—by 13 runs in 2022. Their last meeting was in the T20 World Cup in June, where India won comfortably.

Players to keep an eye on

Smriti Mandhana stands out for India. She scored a blistering century in the last game, breaking several records and now leads the charts for most runs and most centuries in women’s international cricket.

Deepti Sharma is another key player. She has taken six wickets at a miserly economy of 2.16. She’s now the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is in this tournament.

For Pakistan, Fatima Sana is the one to watch. She’s the captain, delivers quick runs down the order, and remains one of the best bowlers in their squad.

You can catch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 1, with regional coverage on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Ten 4. If you prefer streaming, head to SonyLiv for all the action.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV and online?

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