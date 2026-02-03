IND vs PAK: Will Team India travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's boycott call for group stage clash?

Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group A in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and are set to clash on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is set to begin on February 7, but the 20-team tournament has been in the news much ahead of its commencement. India will host the tournament; however, due to an arrangement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), all Pakistan matches will be played in Sri Lanka. In the group stage, Group A team - India and Pakistan - are set to lock horns on February 15 in Colombo, but there is uncertainty over the game since the Pakistan government has called for boycotting the match in a post shared on X on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even reshared the post on the platform, but have not officially communicated its stance to the ICC. After this, the ICC issued a statement in which the apex cricketing body informed the PCB of the consequences if they continued with their stance.

On the other hand, fans are curious to know whether the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be travelling to Colombo despite Pakistan's boycott call for the high-voltage game on February 15.

Will Team India travel to Colombo for IND vs PAK clash on February 15?

Since Pakistan have decided to forfeit the IND vs PAK clash on February 15 and give away two important points to India, the Men in Blue must travel to Sri Lanka and reach the venue for the game on time and be present for the Toss. If Pakistan skipper, Salman Ali Agha, doesn't show up for the Toss, then the match referee will award the match to India along with two points.

Hypothetically, if Team India skips travelling to Colombo for the game, thinking that Pakistan is already boycotting it, then the match referee will award one point each to both sides.

Meanwhile, ICC is not mood to entertain PCB's decision to boycott the match despite agreeing to the neutral venue request before the tournament. PCB is also expected to face strict sanctions and huge financial losses if they stand by its decision.