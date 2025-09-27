IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Ahead of the high-voltage final match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, cricket fans are anticipating whether the Men in Blue be shaking hands with their players of the neighbouring nation or not?

Asia Cup 2025 is without a shadow of a doubt is one of the most controversial multi-nation tournament of recent times. Despite less hype and unsold tickets at venues, the 8-team tournament grabbed headlines after the IND vs PAK clash in the group stage, after Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India avoided handshake during the game. Not only this, their clash in the Super 4 went to whole another level, when tensions between players of both sides was visible on the cricket field. Now, India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in the continental tournament and this time in the finals for the title.

Will Team India avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup Final?

Just like the first clash in the group stage, the Men in Blue avoided handshake with the Pakistani team players and staff in the Super 4 game as well. In reply, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony. Team India is most likely to continue with their decision in the final match on Sunday as well.

Indian team is avoiding any interaction and handshakes with the Pakistani players and staff as a symbol of protest against the neighbouring nation for their state-sponsor terrorism, due to which 26 Indian nationals lost their life in the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

IND vs PAK: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.