IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo? AI makes prediction

Team India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Colombo on Sunday for a group stage match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

The wait is finally over as the day of the IND vs PAK match has arrived. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the first time in 2026 in a group stage game in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The high-voltage match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the clock to tick 7. Ahead of the game, several cricket experts are predicting their best Playing XI and the winner of the contest; however, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no exception to this, as it also made some predictions when we prompted it.

Popular AI platform ChatGPT predicted that the IND vs PAK match is more likely to be won by the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

We asked ChatGPT ''Please make a winner prediction for the upcoming IND vs PAK clash at the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.'' In reply, it made a conclusion based on the ongoing team performances and checking the records.

AI predicts winner of the IND vs PAK clash

ChatGPT also considered the weather conditions in Colombo on Sunday, which might disrupt the game. As per ChatGPT's predictions, India more likely to win given the overall balance and track record. Rain could heavily disrupt play or even lead to no result. On being asked about a likely outcome, it predicted that India would win narrowly.

AI predicts possible Playing XI for IND vs PAK clash

ChatGPT also predicted the possible Playing XI for the high-voltage contest.

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faeem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmad.