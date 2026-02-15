FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga

Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: West Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets to Bangladesh newly elected PM

IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo? AI makes prediction

‘I want rain’: Former Pakistan cricketer makes unusual wish ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Big embarrasment for Pakistan? Army Chief Asim Munir stopped for ID check at Munich conference, video goes viral; Watch

Not Jawan, Pushpa, Chhaava; but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar creates history for being...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 120 mist spray system installation at Indira Gandhi International Airport to control air pollution

Rashmika Mandanna treats fans with unseen moments with Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava: 'What a special...'

Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Love & War delay, confirms avoiding clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2: 'We wanted the...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip class 10th board examination; Here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic

Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: West Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets to Bangladesh newly elected PM

Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets

IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo? AI makes prediction

IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo? AI makes prediction

Team India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Colombo on Sunday for a group stage match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo? AI makes prediction
India vs Pakistan match will be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The wait is finally over as the day of the IND vs PAK match has arrived. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the first time in 2026 in a group stage game in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The high-voltage match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the clock to tick 7. Ahead of the game, several cricket experts are predicting their best Playing XI and the winner of the contest; however, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no exception to this, as it also made some predictions when we prompted it.

Popular AI platform ChatGPT predicted that the IND vs PAK match is more likely to be won by the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

We asked ChatGPT ''Please make a winner prediction for the upcoming IND vs PAK clash at the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.'' In reply, it made a conclusion based on the ongoing team performances and checking the records.

AI predicts winner of the IND vs PAK clash

ChatGPT also considered the weather conditions in Colombo on Sunday, which might disrupt the game. As per ChatGPT's predictions, India more likely to win given the overall balance and track record. Rain could heavily disrupt play or even lead to no result. On being asked about a likely outcome, it predicted that India would win narrowly.

AI predicts possible Playing XI for IND vs PAK clash

ChatGPT also predicted the possible Playing XI for the high-voltage contest.

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faeem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmad. 

 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic
Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: West Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets to Bangladesh newly elected PM
Mamta Banerjee’s gift to ‘bhai’ Tarique Rahman: Bengal CM sends flowers, sweets
IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo? AI makes prediction
IND vs PAK: Who will win high-voltage ICC T20I World Cup clash in Colombo?
‘I want rain’: Former Pakistan cricketer makes unusual wish ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali makes unusual wish ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Big embarrasment for Pakistan? Army Chief Asim Munir stopped for ID check at Munich conference, video goes viral; Watch
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir stopped for ID check at Munich conference; watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement