IND vs PAK: What will happen if Super 4 match gets abandoned due to rain?

Check out what scenario will be in the Asia Cup 2025, if the Match No 2 of Super 4 between India and Pakistan gets abandoned due to rain.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The match is scheduled to commence at 8 pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 pm. The weather in Dubai on Sunday has been predicted to be hot and humid, and being a Gulf nation, there are negligible chances of rain in the United Arab Emirates. However, what if it does rain in Dubai on September 12 and somehow the IND vs PAK game gets abandoned due to it.

What happens if rain abandons IND vs PAK Super 4 match?

If the India vs Pakistan match gets abandoned, then both teams will get one point each, which will make the Super 4 round more exciting as each of the four teams will face each other in the round-robin format. India will next face Bangladesh on September 24 and Sri Lanka on September 26.

IND vs PAK: Possible Playing XI

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.