IND vs PAK WCL 2025 semi-final called off, India Champions' stance puts Pakistan in final

The 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL) semifinal took an unexpected turn. India's champions declined to play their scheduled match, so Pakistan's champions are in the final. India's players stuck to their decision to not play against their rivals due to ongoing political issues, so the much-anticipated game never happened.

WCL, in an official statement, acknowledged the importance of respecting the audience’s emotions, stating, “At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world. However, public sentiment must always be respected after all, everything we do is for our audience.” The organisers added, “We respect the India Champions’ decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions’ readiness to compete.”

This was expected after their group stage match was cancelled. Key Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina had already said they wouldn't play. Dhawan recently restated his position, saying he didn't play before, [and] still won't play now.

Adding to the situation, a major sponsor, EaseMyTrip, withdrew from the India-Pakistan game. The company said, Nation first, business later, stressing that Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. This strong stance seemed to strengthen the Indian team's resolve.

EaseMyTrip's co-founder, Nishant Pitti, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating unequivocally, "We applaud @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always," he wrote on X.

Because of a forfeit in a knockout match, Pakistan Champions get a walkover and a place in the WCL 2025 final, according to tournament rules. For India Champions, this means they're out of the tournament, even after making a great comeback in the league stage to reach the semi-final.

This incident shows how political sensitivities still affect sports events between India and Pakistan, even in a legends format. While the senior Indian team is set to play Pakistan in upcoming ICC and ACC tournaments, the WCL legends are consistent in their firm stance, putting national feeling ahead of cricket on this stage. The WCL organizers now face financial hits and questions about the future of these politically charged matches.

