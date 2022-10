IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli proved to be the nemesis for Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He struck an amazing 82* in theie Super 12 opening encounter at MCG, as India chased down 159 runs.

During the 19th over of the innings Kohli backed away a little and flicked it over fine leg.

Watch this amazing reaction from Kohli after hitting Haris Rauf for a six here:

Virat Kohli pulled off a heist and probably his best knock of T20 career, powering India to a dramatic 4-wicket victory over Pakistan.