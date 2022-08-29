Search icon
IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli reaches another milestone, crosses 300 fours in T20Is

Virat Kohli, who was returning to cricket after a break of more than one month reached another milestone during the recently concluded Indo-Pak match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Virat Kohli

Goosebumps are a norm when Indian star batsman Virat Kohli smashes runs, and so continued the track as the former Indian skipper crossed over 300 boundaries as the men in blue faced the neighboring greens during a thrilling India versus Pakistan match at T20 Asia Cup in Dubai.

The record worth stat came as Kohli struck a delivery by Pakistan`s Shahnawaz Dahani. As Kohli played his 100th T20 match, the accolade served as another cherry on the top as he continued to bat on the third spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

Paul Stirling from Ireland leads the tally with 344 boundaries while Rohit Sharma leads from the blue jerseys with 313 fours. The Indian side continued to bat as they chased Pakistan's 147 runs target.Earlier, the fiery and tight bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundled out arch-rival Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan smashed 43 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed scored 28. For India Hardik Pandya bagged three while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets.

Opting to field first, India got off to a decent start as their star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam after scoring 10 runs on 9 deliveries in the third over of the innings. 

In the final overs of the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Naseem Shah scoring just zero runs. In the last, over of the innings, Arshdeep ended Pakistan`s inning as he helped India bundle out Men in Green for 147.Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26) vs India.

