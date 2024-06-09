IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli achieves rare record vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Naseem Shah quickly removed Kohli for just 4 runs in three balls during India's first innings in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match.

In a highly anticipated showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in New York on Sunday, India suffered an early blow as both openers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were dismissed cheaply. Pakistan captain Babar Azam's decision to field first proved fruitful as Naseem Shah quickly removed Kohli for just 4 runs in three balls during India's first innings in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match.

This marks only the second time that Kohli has been dismissed by Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches, with his previous dismissal occurring in 2021 when he scored a resilient 57 off 49 deliveries. Despite today's setback, Kohli maintains his status as the highest run-scorer in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup encounters, having amassed 312 runs in six innings.

The wicket fell amidst intense circumstances as Kohli faced a delivery from Pakistan's rising pace sensation, Naseem Shah, renowned for his strategic acumen. Shah cleverly bowled a short, slow, and wide ball, luring Kohli into attempting a powerful shot. Anticipating a faster delivery, Kohli misjudged the pace and timing of the ball, resulting in a mistimed cut shot that landed directly in the hands of the fielder at point. This dismissal was a product of meticulous planning on Pakistan's part.

Just two balls prior, Kohli had skillfully driven a full-length delivery from Shah to the boundary through the covers. In response, Pakistan's captain adjusted the field, shifting a gully fielder to point, ultimately setting the stage for Kohli's downfall.

Also read| Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam