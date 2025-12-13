Dhurandhar: Rahul Gandhi's name as Executive Producer in Ranveer Singh film leaves netizens confused; here's the truth
'Absolute privilege': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shares heartfelt message after memorable meeting with Lionel Messi in Kolkata
Isha Ambani’s soft pink outfit proves minimal fashion and comfort can go hand in hand; SEE pics
Noida Police cuts speed limits after 15-vehicle pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Expressway; check details
Kerala Local Body Election Result 2025: BJP emerges dominant force in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi calls it 'watershed moment'
Cameron Green registers as specialist batter for IPL 2026 auction - Here's why it could fetch him 'extra crores'
IND vs PAK Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch India vs Pakistan match
Who is Satadru Dutta? All about the organiser behind Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour 2025 and his arrest
Good news for customers! India's largest bank reduces lending rates by 25 points from Dec 15; it is now...
'We make sh**ty...': Pakistani actors, critics claim Dhurandhar has factual inaccuracies but call Aditya Dhar film 'fantastic'
CRICKET
Ahead of the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025, take a look at some of the important details about the game.
The Under-19 team of India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the Men in Blue won the match by 234 runs. India's next group-stage match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. If India manages to clinch this one as well, then it will put them in a commanding position to reach the knockouts. On the other hand, Pakistan also won its tournament opener against Malaysia. Ahead of the high-voltage game, take a look at some of the important details about the match.
All the matches of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 are being telecast in India on Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).
The upcoming high-voltage group stage match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai's ICC Academy Ground.
India - Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Vedant Trivedi, Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, and Aaron George.
Pakistan - Saad Baig (C), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, and Usman Khan.