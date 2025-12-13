FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs PAK Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch India vs Pakistan match

Ahead of the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup 2025, take a look at some of the important details about the game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

IND vs PAK Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch India vs Pakistan match
IND vs PAK U-19 Match details
The Under-19 team of India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the Men in Blue won the match by 234 runs. India's next group-stage match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, December 14, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. If India manages to clinch this one as well, then it will put them in a commanding position to reach the knockouts. On the other hand, Pakistan also won its tournament opener against Malaysia. Ahead of the high-voltage game, take a look at some of the important details about the match.

 

IND vs PAK U-19: When and where to watch

 

All the matches of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 are being telecast in India on Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

 

IND vs PAK U-19: Venue

The upcoming high-voltage group stage match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai's ICC Academy Ground.

 

IND vs PAK U-19: Squads

 

India - Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Vedant Trivedi, Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, and Aaron George.

 

Pakistan - Saad Baig (C), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, and Usman Khan.

 

