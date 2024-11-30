Shahzaib Khan's scintillating century, scoring 159 runs with five fours and 10 massive sixes, set the tone for Pakistan's innings.

Pakistan U-19 secured a resounding victory over India in their first match of the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Led by an outstanding performance from opener Shahzaib Khan, Pakistan U-19 posted a formidable total of 281 for 7.

Shahzaib Khan's scintillating century, scoring 159 runs with five fours and 10 massive sixes, set the tone for Pakistan's innings. He formed a formidable 160-run partnership with Usman Khan Jr, who contributed a steady 60 runs. The Indian bowlers, including Samarth Nagaraj, Ayush Mhatre, Kiran Chormale, and Yudhajit Guha, struggled to contain the onslaught.

Pakistan U19 triumphs over India U19 by 43 runs in a closely fought contest! Shahzaib Khan’s knock and the bowlers’ grit turned the tide in their favor. A hard-earned win in a classic rivalry! #ACC #ACCMensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/aaDt3hnVqV — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 30, 2024

Despite a valiant effort from all-rounder Nikhil Kumar, who scored 67 runs, India's chase faltered as they lost wickets at regular intervals. A late 47-run partnership for the last wicket between Mohamed Enaan and Yudhajit provided some resistance, but it was not enough. India was eventually bowled out for 237, with Ali Raza standing out as the top bowler for Pakistan with three crucial wickets.

Also read| 'Champions Trophy pe daaka daalne ki koshish': Ex-Pakistan star slams BCCI after latest ICC warning