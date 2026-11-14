IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final: When and where to watch match live on TV and online

In a high-voltage contest, India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the Asia Cup 2026 final on Saturday. Check when and where to watch the title clash live on TV and OTT along with other important details.

The Under-19 teams of India and Pakistan are set to lock horns today for the coveted Asia Cup title in Oman. While the Men in Blue reached the summit clash after defeating Afghanistan in the semi-final, the Men in Green booked their spot in the final by beating Bangladesh. Notably, India is the current Asia Cup champion in the men's and women's senior teams. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at some of the important stuffs like match details, live streaming info, squads and much more.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Match timings and venue

The summit clash will be played on Saturday, November 14, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman. The match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), with toss to take place 30 minutes before the start of the game.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Where to watch match on TV and OTT?

In India, the match can be watched on the Sony Sports Network channels. For online users, the IND vs PAK game can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Squads

India - Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani and Kushagra Ojha.

Pakistan - Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa and Hayam Khan.