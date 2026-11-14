FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Samay Raina INSULTS Huma Qureshi over Toxic failure; actress hits back at comedian: 'Tu toh life mein toxic hai'

Samay Raina INSULTS Huma Qureshi over Toxic failure; actress hits back

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir's epic DEFEATS Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2

Kaziranga Road Accident Update: Death Toll Rises To 24; Mini-Bus Had 13 Overspeeding Challans

Kaziranga Road Accident Update: Death Toll Rises To 24; Mini-Bus Had 13 Overspeeding Challans

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final: When and where to watch match live on TV and online

In a high-voltage contest, India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in the Asia Cup 2026 final on Saturday. Check when and where to watch the title clash live on TV and OTT along with other important details.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 09:11 AM IST

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final: When and where to watch match live on TV and online
India and Pakistan set for U19 final showdown. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Under-19 teams of India and Pakistan are set to lock horns today for the coveted Asia Cup title in Oman. While the Men in Blue reached the summit clash after defeating Afghanistan in the semi-final, the Men in Green booked their spot in the final by beating Bangladesh. Notably, India is the current Asia Cup champion in the men's and women's senior teams. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, let us take a look at some of the important stuffs like match details, live streaming info, squads and much more.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Match timings and venue

The summit clash will be played on Saturday, November 14, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman. The match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), with toss to take place 30 minutes before the start of the game.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Where to watch match on TV and OTT?

In India, the match can be watched on the Sony Sports Network channels. For online users, the IND vs PAK game can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Squads

India - Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani and Kushagra Ojha.

Pakistan - Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa and Hayam Khan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How did Jensen Huang mislead Nvidia executives on his affairs with Chinese 'spy'?
How did Jensen Huang mislead Nvidia executives on his affairs with Chinese 'spy'
Viral video: Samay Raina INSULTS Huma Qureshi over Toxic failure; actress hits back at comedian: 'Tu toh life mein toxic hai'
Samay Raina INSULTS Huma Qureshi over Toxic failure; actress hits back
IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final: When and where to watch match live on TV and online
IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final: When and where to watch match live on TV and onli
Microsoft reveals reasons behind global outage, hitting airline operations in India
Microsoft reveals reasons behind global outage, hitting airline operations
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir's epic DEFEATS Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement