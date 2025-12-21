IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas slams 71-ball century against India in crucial final match

Sameer Minhas' 71-ball century brought the Pakistani side in a dominant position in the U-19 Asia Cup Final against India.

Sameer Minhas, Pakistani opener, smashed a 71-ball century against India in the crucial U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final match on Sunday. Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre won the Toss in Dubai and chose to bowl first against Pakistan. However, the Indian bowlers kept struggling against Pakistan's top-order, specifically opener Sameer Minhas, who went on to smash a 71-ball century.

India's Henil Patel brought the first breakthrough for his side after he dismissed Hamza Zahoor in the 4th over, but it was Minhas and Usman Khan, who stood strong at the crease and breached the 50-run mark for their team in the 7th over itself.

Minhas completed his half-century in just 29 balls. Pakistan lost its second wicket after Usman Khan missed his half-century and went back to the dressing room at a score of 35.

Pakistan batters went on to breach the 200-run mark in the 30th over. Later, Ahmed Hussain also completed his 50 before being dismissed by Khilan Patel. After the end of 38 overs, PAK were 260/3.

IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India - Ayush Mhatre (C), Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, and Yuvraj Gohil.

Pakistan - Farhan Yousaf( C), Hamza Zahoor( WK), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa