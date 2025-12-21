FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title

Pakistan produced a dominant show in the IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup final as Sameer Minhas and Ali Raza starred in a crushing 191-run win over India. The victory sealed Pakistan’s first-ever outright Men’s U-19 Asia Cup title, their first since sharing the trophy with India in 2013.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

Pakistan’s U19 squad crushed India by 191 runs to grab the U19 Asia Cup 2025 trophy at the ICC Academy Ground. From the opening ball, they looked ruthless—swinging big with the bat and showing no mercy with the ball. Sameer Minhas stole the show, smashing a record-breaking century, while Pakistan’s pace attack tore through India’s batting lineup.

Minhas owned the spotlight. After India put Pakistan in to bat, Minhas opened and never looked back. He hammered 172 off just 113 balls—nobody’s ever scored more in a U19 Asia Cup final. He just kept finding the boundary, racking up 17 fours and 9 sixes. Along the way, he built a massive 137-run partnership with Ahmed Hussain, who chipped in with 56. By the halfway mark, Pakistan looked set for 400. India’s bowlers—Deepesh Devendran and Henil Patel especially—managed to pull things back a bit at the end, but the damage was done. Pakistan finished with a towering 347 for 8.

Also read| Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final

India’s chase? Honestly, it never got off the ground. Right from the start, you could feel the tension. The teams skipped the pre-match handshake, and that bad blood spilled onto the field. Pakistan’s Ali Raza sent India’s captain Ayush Mhatre packing in the third over, and things got heated as words flew between the players. When Raza dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi soon after, Suryavanshi fired back with a pointed gesture, tapping his shoe at the fielders. But all that fight didn’t help. The pressure got to India, and they collapsed from 32 for no loss to a shocking 68 for 5 inside 10 overs.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept their foot on the gas. Ali Raza led the way with 4 for 42, and Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan chipped in with two wickets each. India’s batters never recovered. Deepesh Devendran managed a late 36 to save them from complete embarrassment, but India still crashed out for 156 in just 26.2 overs—their worst loss in a final.

For Pakistan, this win means everything. It’s their first U19 Asia Cup title since they split the trophy with India back in 2012. After losing to India in the group stage, this was sweet revenge. For India, it’s a tough pill to swallow—a stinging finish to a tournament they otherwise dominated, and no record eighth title this time.

Also read| Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
