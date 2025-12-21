IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Ayush Mhatre involved in verbal spat with Pakistan players after dismissal - Watch

Tense scenes unfolded during the IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final as Ayush Mhatre was involved in a verbal exchange with Pakistan players following his dismissal. The incident added extra spice to the high-voltage final between the arch-rivals, drawing attention from fans and commentators alike.

The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai buzzed with energy as India and Pakistan squared off in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final. You could feel the tension—this rivalry always stirs up something extra, and tonight, it boiled over. The big moment? Indian captain Ayush Mhatre got tangled in a heated exchange with some Pakistani players right after he got out early.

It all went down in the third over of India’s huge chase. They were staring at a target of 348, so the openers needed to come out swinging. But Mhatre just couldn’t shake off his tough form. He scratched around for two runs from seven balls, tried to take on Ali Raza, and ended up handing a catch straight to mid-off.

As he trudged back, the celebration from Pakistan turned sharp. Words flew across the field, and for a moment, it looked like things might get out of hand. The tension in these India-Pakistan matches is unreal, and you could see what it meant to everyone out there.

For Mhatre, it’s been a rough tournament. He led India to the final, but the runs never really came—just 65 across five games. Losing him so soon put India on the back foot, especially with the kind of total Pakistan had piled up.

Earlier, Sameer Minhas put on a show for Pakistan. He tore into the Indian attack, smashing 172 off 119 balls. The way he batted, India never really caught a break, and Pakistan finished on a monster 347 for eight from their 50 overs. That’s a huge ask in any chase, let alone a final.

India came in hoping to bag their seventh U19 Asia Cup title, which pretty much sums up their record in this tournament. But after losing their skipper early and with the scoreboard pressure only getting worse, the "Boys in Blue" suddenly found themselves with everything to do.

