IND vs PAK T20WC 2022: 'I am lost for words,' says Man of the Match Virat Kohli; terms it his best T20 innings

Team India enjoying the thrilling victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game.

After guiding India to a memorable victory in the last-ball thriller, the former Indian skipper termed his inning as his best in T20 cricket. "Till today I've said Mohali was my best T20 innings. That was 82 off 51, this is 82 off 53. But I'll count this one above just because of the magnitude of the game."

Taking the Man of the Match award, Kohli said: "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we could do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."