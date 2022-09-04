IND vs PAK T20I: Dubai International stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

India vs Pakistan

India is coming into this fixture after winning against Hong Kong on Wednesday. India scored 192 runs in twenty overs. Hong Kong scored 152 runs and India went on to win the fixture by 40 runs. whereas, Pakistan is coming into this fixture after winning against Hong Kong on Friday. Pakistan scored 193 runs in twenty overs. Hong Kong scored 38 runs and Pakistan went on to win the fixture by 155 runs.

Pakistan spinners have claimed 10 of their 15 wickets so far while Indian seamers have claimed 13 of their 14 wickets so far.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are yet to make a big contribution in this series. Virat Kohli has been good with scores of 35 & 59 in the 2 matches played so far. The middle-order duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were the standout players in the 2 matches played so far.

Mohammad Rizwan went on to win the man of the match award against Hong Kong on Friday. He scored 78 runs from 57 balls with a strike rate of 136.84.

Hardik Pandya will be a vital cog in India’s bowling unit. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh went for a lot of runs in the last game with the former struggling big time. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be partnered with Ravichandran Ashwin in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

India vs Pakistan weather forecast

The maximum temperature in Dubai on Sunday will be 40°C while the minimum temperature will be 29°C. Sunny conditions are expected throughout the day.

India vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is not exactly ideal for explosive batting because it produces games that last between 160 and 170 minutes. Because Dubai’s straight boundaries are so short, the batsman makes the most of them.