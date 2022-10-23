IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli powers India to victory in dramatic contest against Pakistan

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played a match winning innings of 82 in 53 balls which included 4 sixes and 6 fours to guide Indian team to 5 wicket victory vs Pakistan.

Virat Kohli played one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup as he played an unbeaten knock of 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India were in trouble throughout the chase of 160, but Kohli first played an anchor role, and then he took on the mantle of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that helped India triumph over Pakistan. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

India needed 16 from the final over, but began it by losing Hardik in the first delivery. Karthik added a single, before Virat claimed a couple of runs. Then came the ball that changed the match, a six no ball for seven runs from Virat.

Nawaz followed that blow with a wide, and then despite bowling Virat superbly, lost three runs due to the free hit. Just as India then looked to have it won, Rizwan stumped Karthik, leaving India needing 2 off the final ball.

Nawaz bowled a critical wide, to leave the scores level, however, before Ashwin hit the winner final ball. What drama!! Magnificence from Virat, despair for Nawaz.