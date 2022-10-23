IND vs PAK, T20 WC: India win the match, 'unreal' Virat Kohli wins the day, watch innings highlights

Photo: ICC

T20 World Cup latest news: Virat Kohli showed the world why he is undoubtedly the best batsman of his generation. While India's top order crumbled like a house of cards, Kohli stood his ground. Steady and silent at first, exploding in instances and finally intimidating Pakistan into submitting at the end.

Kohli hit four 6s and six 4s in an innings complete with passion and drama. Scoring 82 not out in 53 deliveries, Kohli didn't just play a special innings, but gave his teammates the confidence to claw out a win out of nowhere. India lost the match several times on the way. But through luck and nerves, Pakistan slipped each time to give the match back to India.

Kohli compared this innings to his Mohali innings of 82 runs off 52. Here, he played a ball more, but counted this as more memorable due to the magnitude of the game.

Kohli was supported by Hardik Pandya who made a brave 40 of 37 balls. Pandya got the early momentum of the rebuild going and gave Kohli time to establish himself. In the special innings, Kohli once stepped down the ground for a Tendulkar-esque six, hit one amazing one on the back foot, hit one on a no-ball, and timed the fourth one, a gentle flick, to perfection. His strokeplay around the park for boundaries was magical and he ran his heart out, even picking up perhaps the most crucial three runs on a free-hit delivery that rattled his stumps.

Check out highlights of Virat's brilliant match-winning innings below:

1) The no-ball six:

2) Kohli lofts an elegant six down the ground:

3) Cuts one through the gap on the off side for a four:

4) Flicks another one for a four:

5) Brings up fifty in style:

6) Turning it on with successive boundaries:

7) 'Unreal' six on the back foot:

8) The victory dance:

