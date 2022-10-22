IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

Team India and Pakistan will cross swords at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2022 for both sides. Having already played each other twice in the year 2022, during the Asia Cup, the two sides will be looking to set their record straight.

Rohit Sharma and Co come into the tournament in good form, having set a world record for most wins in the T20 format in a calendar year, overtaking Pakistan. Along the way, they have defeated Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England among others.

Pakistan meanwhile will be riding high on the form of Mohammad Rizwan, world's top-ranked T20I batsman and his partner in crime, Babar Azam.

The Men in Green defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup last year, and the Men in Blue will be raring to avenge that loss.

Inching closer to a cracking contest!



We’re all set for #INDvPAK



Melbourne Cricket Ground

1:30 PM IST #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iWoQtmaLzz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022

Match Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

IND vs PAK Pitch Report

Throughout the game, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch frequently provides a fine balance between bat and ball. The pacers could get some good carry and bounce here, especially early in the game. However, given the track and records, spinners’ role may be limited at this venue.

IND vs PAK Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 18°C on the matchday with 72% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are 14% chance of precipitation during the game.

IND vs PAK Probable playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chahal, Mohammad Shami/Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.