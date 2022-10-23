IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Party atmosphere outside MCG as fans dance, celebrate and rejoice

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Party atmosphere outside MCG

The match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 gave the fans a reason to celebrate and outside the MCG, it became a party atmosphere. Fans were seen celebrating as they danced, and rejoiced having reached the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the start of the match.

It was colourful scenes truly as some fans danced, others sang, while some others did both. Some were seen chanting, some were seen having banter with others.

Fans enjoying outside the MCG - will be an epic atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/vr133QwSIo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

The craze is on outside the MCG. pic.twitter.com/IAHAq5s6zY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

While many unique scenes are being witnessed including a combined dance, a unique group of fans were spotted. Those who saw these fans were left both confused and amused. Neither India nor Pakistan, we support both… was the mantra of these fans who sported a unique fusion jersey with both India and Pakistan colours.

A video of these fans ushering in the big match in their very own style which highlights ‘brotherhood’ in cricket went viral.

The stadium was starting to fill in more than 2 hours before the match was due to start, and the MCG will be packed to the brim since the tickets of the India-Pakistan game were sold out quickly.

MCG is buzzing ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash. pic.twitter.com/BmCWvweeXZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM, with the toss scheduled to take place half hour before.