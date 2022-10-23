IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'No rain so far' - Fans in anticipation after change in Melbourne weather

ND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'No rain so far' - Fans in anticipation

The match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday has been a major talking point on social media, and so has been the weather. Ahead of the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 for India and Pakistan, the weather in Melbourne was expected to take centre stage as early weather reports suggested rain could play spoilsport.

However, much to the delight of fans, there has been a significant improvement in Melbourne weather conditions, with rain much less likely, and the showers haven't poured down so far on the matchday.

As soon as the news broke out on Twitter, fans were elated and they were all hoping that rain indeed does stay away so that fans can witness a full 40-overs contest.

Check how fans reacted to news of sudden change in Melbourne weather ahead of India vs Pakistan:

An overcast morning in Melbourne, but no rain thus far. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

Sunday promises to be a super fun-day…Melbourne ka mausam abhi toh sahi lag raha hai. Forecast has gone from 90% showers to ‘mainly cloudy’. Poora game hona chahiye #IndvPak @StarSportsIndia #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/sEiWtVFbLI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2022

No Rain as yet but sun is also not out. A bit overcast and looks like more English conditions than Australian! #CricketWorldCup #Crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/IL8so2ee39 — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) October 23, 2022

Good to know there’s no rain forecast so far if it’s a full match action it’s really gonna be a wholesome Sunday !!! — J (@butterchicken96) October 22, 2022

Good news: no rain in Melbourne, it is cloudy like Saturday and all set to have full game. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

Earlier, weather reports had claimed between 80-90% chances of rain in Melbourne but it seems like the rain gods have decided to be kind enough to the fans.

Rain or no rain the MCG will be packed to the brim for blockbuster India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, and fans will be hoping to witness a full 40-over contest.