Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'No rain so far' - Fans in anticipation after change in Melbourne weather

Fans on Twitter have reacted to recent weather reports as the chances of rain have significantly reduced in Melbourne ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'No rain so far' - Fans in anticipation after change in Melbourne weather
ND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'No rain so far' - Fans in anticipation

The match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday has been a major talking point on social media, and so has been the weather. Ahead of the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 for India and Pakistan, the weather in Melbourne was expected to take centre stage as early weather reports suggested rain could play spoilsport. 

However, much to the delight of fans, there has been a significant improvement in Melbourne weather conditions, with rain much less likely, and the showers haven't poured down so far on the matchday. 

As soon as the news broke out on Twitter, fans were elated and they were all hoping that rain indeed does stay away so that fans can witness a full 40-overs contest. 

READ| IND vs PAK weather: Babar Azam's epic response as reporter asks if players are singing 'rain rain go away'

Check how fans reacted to news of sudden change in Melbourne weather ahead of India vs Pakistan:

READ| IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Match 16, T20 World Cup 2022

Earlier, weather reports had claimed between 80-90% chances of rain in Melbourne but it seems like the rain gods have decided to be kind enough to the fans. 

Rain or no rain the MCG will be packed to the brim for blockbuster India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, and fans will be hoping to witness a full 40-over contest. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.