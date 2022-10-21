IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match: Report for rain, weather, temperature and pitch

Melbourne weather remains huge talking point ahead of India-Pakistan

It's all to play for as Team India and Pakistan gear up to lock horns at the T20 Worl Cup 2022. With Melbourne's iconic MCG stadium set to host the monumental clash, fans can expect a jam-packed affair on Sunday, however, there is a slight issue of rain possibly playing spoilsport.

While both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam would like to play a full contest, a rain-curtailed match would really change the dynamics of the occasion. The two arch-rivals have already played each other twice in Asia Cup 2022, with India and Pakistan both winning one game each.

The weather in Melbourne has been a major talking point with reports claiming that there's a heavy chance of rain during the contest between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match, here's all you need to know about the Melbourne weather and pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Stadium

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there's a 68% chance of precipitation in the morning. Chances of rain reduce by 25% in the afternoon. However, there's a heavy downpour predicted, for the evening. There's 94 percent of cloud cover predicted.

As far as the temperature is concerned, it will range between 9 and 19 degrees with a fairly cool breeze.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Pitch Report

The Melbourne pitch is known to be a well-balanced venue for both the bat and the ball. In the initial phase, the bowlers will get good bounce, but spinners won't get too much bite here.

So far, 15 T20I have been hosted at the MCG, with hosts Australia winning 9 games. India have played four times at this venue, winning twice and losing once. One match had to be abandoned, while Pakistan have played just once in Melbourne, and they were the losing side that day.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST on October 23, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and can also be watched live on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

IND vs PAK probable XI

India: KL Rahul (vc), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi