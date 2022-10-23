Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India record their highest successful run-chase against Pakistan in T20Is

Kohli is currently unbeaten against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup for the fourth time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India record their highest successful run-chase against Pakistan in T20Is
Image Source: Twitter/ICC

India recorded the most successful run-chase in T20Is against Pakistan. The Men in Blue accomplished this after defeating Babar Azam's Men in Green by four wickets in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On August 28, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Asia Cup 2022 Group match. Back then, Rohit Sharma and his team were chasing 148 after Hardik Pandya smashed Mohammad Nawaz down the ground for a six.

Even this time, it was Nawaz who bowled the final over, and he again failed. Nawaz had 16 runs to negotiate with in the last over, which he began with the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Later, he dismissed Dinesh Karthik after Mohammad Rizwan displayed excellent glove work.

However, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 from 53 balls to lead the Men in Blue to victory. India was in big danger after losing both of its opening batsmen, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, in rapid succession.

Kohli and Pandya's 113-run partnership pushed India back into the game. India needed 48 runs in the final three overs to win, and they did so after many twists and turns.

Kohli is currently unbeaten against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup for the fourth time and has an average of 308 in the major tournament.

READ| 'You are the king': Indian cricket fraternity reacts as Virat Kohli powers India to a thrilling win over Pakistan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao bring Bappa home
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.