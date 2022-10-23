Search icon
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan fans dance on 'Cinderella', Video goes viral

As India-Pakistan look all set for an epic clash at the World Cup, the fans of both teams were seen dancing to the tune of the song 'Cinderella'.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Team India will face its arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket stadium today and the stadium, which has a capacity of 1,00,000 is completely sold out. Rain was expected in the match a couple of days ago but as we type, The sun has come out and looks all bright and it hasn't rained for the last 16 hours in Melbourne.

With just a couple of hours left in the game, fans from both countries started to visit the match venue and there were spotted dancing to the tunes of the song 'Cinderella'. check out the video below.

The forecast for the rest of Sunday looks a tad better. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday, between 2 to 5 mm. “Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely this evening,” it further states. It is also worth noting that reserve days have been scheduled for both semifinals and finals. However, there are no reserve days for the league stage.

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

