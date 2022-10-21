IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: How Rohit Sharma is training to tackle Shaheen Afridi threat

Rohit Sharma, Shaheen Afridi File Photo

India takes on Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 in less than 48 hours and skipper Rohit Sharma was seen in a specific batting session away from his strengths. The elegant yet explosive opening batter was seen practising in the nets of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Spectators only get a bird’s eye view of the nets within the walled practice area of MCG but that was enough for onlookers to get a glimpse of the biggest threat on Sharma’s mind: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s pace and inswinging yorkers.

While the entire India team was not out in the optional net session, the skipper was one of the batters out along with finisher Dinesh Karthik and reserve batter Deepak Hooda. While Karthik experimented with scoop shots after a normal practice session, it was Rohit Sharma’s practice session that caught attention.

Sharma was seen preparing for the clash two days from now avoiding the horizontal shots that are a part of his batting arsenal. However, they could be suicidal against the pace of 6-and-a-half feet tall tearing fast bowler. In the recent Pakistan warmup match against Afghanistan, Shaheen Afridi's toe-crunching yorker sent the batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz back to the pavillion grimacing in pain on a piggyback.

Sharma batted within the ‘V’ and had a grinding session of around one-and-a-half hours. He focused on discipline, restricting his range of shots to defending, leaving deliveries apart from drives and pushes straight on front foot and back foot. The focus was also on keeping his shape. However, the elegant Rohit Sharma never looked boring.

Rohit sharma was seen doing practice for inswinging yorkers pic.twitter.com/suTAp2em5S — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) October 21, 2022

After a long and specific batting session, Rohit was not done. Much to the surprise of spectators, the India skipper was back again after some time and this time faced sharp throws in the nets from Sri Lankan throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne. This simulates the fierce incoming speeds of 150 Kmph plus bowlers like Shaheen Afridi.

He faced pacy throwdowns from 18 yards and with hardly any time to react, Sharma was still successful in equalling each of them. He played smartly and never hurried into the shot or committed early.

The visuals gave a vivid display of how the star Indian batter Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to lead from the front in facing the fierce pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India play against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday, October 23 at Melbource Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia.

READ MORE | Watch: Virat Kohli fumes at fans as they yell 'out of stadium' while Team India's net session

(With inputs from PTI)