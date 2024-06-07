IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash: ICC gives big update on pitch, match to have…

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday issued a statement over the criticism of the drop-in pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has responded to criticism about the drop-in pitches at the T20 World Cup in New York. Concerns were raised after India beat Ireland in a low-scoring match, with Ireland being bowled out for just 96 in 16 overs. During the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the right arm by a ball from Joshua Little that bounced unexpectedly. Rishabh Pant was also hit on his left elbow during his innings of 36 not out.

The pitch at Nassau County ground has been a significant concern for teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India has two more matches scheduled at this venue, including a highly anticipated game against Pakistan on June 9. The ICC admitted that the pitches 'have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted.'

'T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted. The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,' ICC stated.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will next host the South Africa vs Netherlands match on Friday. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday.