IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh becomes 2nd bowler to dismiss Babar Azam on golden duck in T20Is

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

Arshdeep Singh became only the second bowler in T20 international history to dismiss Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for a golden duck. Fazalhaq Farooqi of Afghanistan is the only other bowler to dismiss Azam for a golden duck.

Surprisingly, both dismissals came as leg before wickets.

After the ball moved a lot in the air, the left-arm bowler delivered a powerful in-swinger, beating Pakistan's skipper. With a swift flick of his wrists, Babar Azam attempted to move it past the line, but the ball slipped into his shin.

South African umpire Marais Erasmus gave Babar Azam the signal to leave. The Pakistani batter immediately requested a review. On closer inspection, the ball was observed pitching in line, making an impact in line, and striking the leg stump three-quarters of the way up.

Farooqi upset Azam earlier this year at the Asia Cup for a golden duck. He swung the ball back towards Azam, who was hurried by the pace and swing and ended himself trapped in front of the sticks. Pakistan's captain returned to play his stroke and was caught on the crease.

After winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first in the cloudy conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He explained that the aim was to give India's pacers the best chance to capitalize on the circumstances.

The surface, according to Rohit, looks nice with a touch of grass, which may help bowlers in cloudy circumstances in the second innings. India's speed attack included Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, and Arshdeep Singh, while their spin options were Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

