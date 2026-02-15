IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?

Rain concerns hover over the India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo at the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s the latest weather update and a look at whether a reserve day is in place if the high-voltage IND vs PAK match is washed out due to persistent rain.

Cricket enthusiasts globally are eagerly anticipating the highly awaited showdown between the fierce rivals, India and Pakistan, scheduled to occur at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo this Sunday. However, the match could be impacted by rain, as ominous clouds loom over the stadium. According to the weather forecast, rain is expected to play a role during the game.

Sunday Weather forecast in Colombo

With a thick layer of clouds overhead, there is a 65% likelihood of rain, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The AccuWeather website indicates that 25 percent precipitation is anticipated during the match. The dew factor will significantly decrease, providing an advantage to spinners, who will be able to grip the ball effectively.

What happens in case of match abandonment?

There is no designated 'Reserve Day' for this match or any other group stage game, meaning that if the match is washed out, the two points will be shared between India and Pakistan. A minimum of a 5-over-per-side match is required to declare a result in cricket.

If the match is completely washed out, JioStar, the broadcasting network, would incur the most significant financial loss. The broadcaster's advertising revenue would take a hit as fewer viewers would watch the event. A total washout usually leads to refunds for ticket buyers, eliminating gate revenue and causing a considerable setback for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

In the end, a washed-out match between India and Pakistan would result in a significant financial loss for all parties involved.

