IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?
Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump's 'very traumatic' warning
Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US: Roommate says he had 'started eating and engaging less'
Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; Check details
T20 World Cup 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi motivates Pakistan team before India clash; likely to meet ICC chairman Jay Shah today
Ranbir Kapoor drops major update on Love & War, confirms it will release after Ramayana Part One: ‘Good things...'
First Solar Eclipse of 2026 on February 17: Will the 'Ring of Fire' be visible in India? Check date, time and other details
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav to skip handshake with Salman Agha at toss as India maintain protocol vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock breaks MS Dhoni's world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat
IND A vs PAK A: Vrinda Dinesh shines as India hammer Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars ahead of Men's T20 World Cup clash
CRICKET
India are set to continue their no-handshake protocol against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026, with captain Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to greet Salman Agha at the toss. The move underlines the team's firm stance ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash.
India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will not engage in a handshake with Pakistan's skipper, Salman Ali Agha, during the toss prior to their T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15. This decision continues the Indian team's no-handshake policy established during the Asia Cup last year.
The upcoming clash between India and Pakistan is set to be an exciting showdown in the tournament. Both teams have remained unbeaten thus far, each securing two victories, and the winning side will assert their supremacy in the competition.
Suryakumar Yadav will refrain from shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha
As reported by The Indian Express, the Indian captain will avoid a handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss before the match. India's no-handshake approach against Pakistan during the previous Asia Cup became a significant topic of discussion.
Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Abhishek Sharma's availability before blockbuster clash
The 2025 Asia Cup marked the first encounter between India and Pakistan following the military conflict known as 'Operation Sindoor'. Pakistan had lodged a complaint after India declined to shake hands, claiming it contradicted the spirit of the game. After defeating Pakistan in the final, Indian players also declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as both the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and an interior minister in the government.
This no-handshake policy was also upheld during the U-19 World Cup, where India and Pakistan faced off in a crucial Super 6 match on February 1.
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha remained silent regarding the handshake
Both Suryakumar and Salman chose not to comment on whether the teams would shake hands at the toss. The Pakistan captain expressed his hope that the match would be played in the true spirit of the game, while Suryakumar suggested that fans should 'wait for 24 hours'.
India has maintained a strong record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The two teams have faced off eight times to date, with India securing victory in seven of those matches, while Pakistan has managed to win only once, in 2021.
Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row