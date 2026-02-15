IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Salman Agha as India continue no-handshake stand against Pakistan

India continued their no-handshake stance against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026, with captain Suryakumar Yadav declining to greet Salman Agha at the toss. The move drew attention ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash between the arch-rivals.

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again declined to shake hands with Pakistan's skipper Salman Agha, maintaining the no-handshake policy during the T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15 (Sunday). This stance was similarly taken during the Asia Cup last year amid rising tensions following Operation Sindoor. The issue has become a common topic of discussion whenever the two teams face each other, especially after the Indian team opted not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the Asia Cup.

After triumphing over Pakistan in the final, India also chose not to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, a Pakistani government official and chairman of the Asian Cricket Council. Since the Asia Cup held in Dubai last year, which took place after the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and the Indian Armed Forces' subsequent Operation Sindoor, Indian players have refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan.

Pakistan's captain won the toss and decided to bat first against India. Indian captain Suryakumar announced that Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav would be participating in this match against their arch-rivals. Meanwhile, the Men in Green will field an unchanged lineup.

"We want to bowl first. It looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs so we want to use that. It's a big game. We all know that. But in our group we all are very, very relaxed now. And we're just focusing on the game and we're very excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC and the pitch is slower than SSC. But we have been playing on these kind of pitches for the last six months. So we have an idea how to play on these pitches as well. Same team for us," said Salman Agha after winning the toss.

"(Do you mind batting first?) Not at all. We were looking to bat first. We've seen the results here, and we've batted in the last two games and won both the games defending, so we don't want to change anything. (On the big occasion) I think it's easy to say that it's just another game, but it is an occasion. These games are always very high stakes, but at the same time, you've got to know what you want to do. That's more important. Stay in the present, back your skills, put your A game forward and be yourself. (Does form count?) This sport teaches you a lot of things. On a given day, if you're going well, then anyone can have a good day. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in and Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Arshdeep Singh," said SKY.

IND vs PAK playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

