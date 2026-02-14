IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Abhishek Sharma's availability before blockbuster clash
CRICKET
Will Abhishek Sharma feature in India’s playing XI against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026? Captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the growing speculation, offering a key update ahead of the high-voltage showdown.
India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has announced that Abhishek Sharma has made a good recovery and is set to play in the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The left-handed batsman missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach infection and was also unwell during India's opening match of the T20 World Cup against the USA. After a week of health issues, Abhishek is now fit and has participated in training sessions to get ready for the match against Pakistan.
"If Pak wants us to play Abhishek, then done. He will play tomorrow,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.
Interestingly, his remarks followed those of Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha, who expressed his hope that Abhishek is recovering well, as the team aims to compete against the strongest version of the Indian squad. "I really hope - we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have, and I really hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow," said Agha.
Will the Indian team extend a handshake to the Pakistan players?
A significant controversy arose during the Asia Cup 2025 when Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. In light of this, Suryakumar was questioned about whether the Indian team would continue this practice. However, the captain refrained from giving a definitive response, suggesting that everyone should wait 24 hours for clarity.
As Pakistan gears up for the T20 World Cup Group A match against India, they are confronted with challenging odds, particularly considering their historical track record against India in this tournament. The two teams have faced each other eight times, with India winning seven of those matches. Pakistan's sole victory came in 2021, when Babar Azam's squad triumphed over India by ten wickets.
