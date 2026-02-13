IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit against Pakistan

India’s batting unit is once again under scrutiny for its struggles against quality spin. With key matches approaching, the recurring weakness has raised tactical concerns and given opponents a clear area to target.

The recent difficulties faced by Indian batters against spin were clearly visible in their last two matches against the USA and Namibia during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. This has led many cricket analysts to question the preparation of the Men in Blue for this significant tournament. On paper, India leads Group A with two victories in two games and a solid run rate. For Suryakumar Yadav's team, their journey in the tournament seems to be unfolding as they likely envisioned prior to the event.

However, the statistics reveal a different narrative, highlighting the batters' susceptibility to spin. India must address this issue with great focus before their upcoming match against their traditional rivals, Pakistan.

In the last two T20 seasons (2023–2025), India's middle-order strike rate against spin in T20 internationals has been around 125–130, which is significantly lower than their strike rate against pace bowlers (145+). Moreover, spinners have taken nearly 45 percent of India's wickets during the middle overs (7–15) in this period, which poses a significant challenge in tournament cricket where managing this phase is crucial.

The problem isn't solely about pitches that turn. Even on more neutral surfaces, Indian batters have sometimes struggled against wrist spinners and bowlers who skillfully vary their pace. Since 2023, India's average against leg-spinners in T20Is has dropped below 28, in contrast to over 35 against finger spinners.

Considering this vulnerability, Pakistan, equipped with a wealth of experienced and diverse spin options, enters the match with confidence. Their varied spin arsenal allows them to excel in choking tactics during the middle overs.

Pakistan's spin mastery

In the middle overs, Pakistan's spinners have the most economical figures among top teams, allowing less than 7.5 runs per over in ICC T20 events since 2021. With key players from both teams under pressure, if Pakistan can maintain that level of control, India's power hitters may find themselves restricted before the final overs.

Pakistan's spin options against Indian batters

Pakistan has been relying heavily on four spinners - Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, and Mohammad Nawaz - to either secure a victory or turn the match around from a precarious position. These spinners excel in various spin techniques and angles — including leg spin, off spin, mystery deliveries, and left-arm orthodox.

On the other hand, India boasts some exceptional players who handle spinners with remarkable skill, often sending them over the boundary. Captain Suryakumar Yadav stands out as arguably India’s finest middle-overs player against spin in T20 cricket, showcasing a strike rate exceeding 150 against spin in T20Is since 2022. His quick hands and ability to play wrist-spin with a full 360-degree range make him a formidable opponent for Pakistan.

The performance of hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the match against Pakistan will be vital for India. This star all-rounder possesses an impressive T20 strike rate of over 160 against spin during death overs, and his capacity to hit big can disrupt middle-over control with explosive late-innings acceleration.

What India must do to tackle spin

To effectively counter spin, India should adopt aggressive strategies: sweeping early to alter the height, utilizing the crease to limit turn, and rotating the strike rather than solely aiming for quick big hits. Introducing left-right combinations could also unsettle Pakistan’s match-ups and disrupt the control of a single spinner's advanced spells.

