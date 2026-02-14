FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash promises high drama as arch-rivals face off in Colombo. Here’s when and where to watch the blockbuster match live on TV and online, plus key match timing and broadcast details.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?
India and Pakistan are gearing up to clash in match 27 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. The anticipation surrounding this high-profile match has been rife with controversy, particularly after the Pakistan Cricket Board suggested a potential boycott as a show of support for Bangladesh.

Nevertheless, after extensive discussions between the ICC and the PCB, the match has been officially approved. Both teams have each secured two victories, and a win on Sunday would almost guarantee their progression to the Super 8 stage. However, there are significant concerns emerging from Colombo, as the India vs Pakistan match may face interruptions. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has issued a warning about a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal, which poses a substantial risk of rain that could interfere with this crucial World Cup encounter on Sunday evening.

Given that the IND vs PAK match on Sunday is part of the group stage, there is no reserve day allocated. If the match is canceled due to rain, both teams will earn one point each, which would effectively confirm their advancement to the Super 8s.

Match Details

India vs Pakistan, 27th Match, Group A, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Date & Time: February 15, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Streaming Details

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss happening at 6:30 PM IST. You can watch the live action of the IND vs PAK match on the Star Sports Network in India. Additionally, the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Probable playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson/Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
