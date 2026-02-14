FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman's first comment on ties with India: 'The interests of...'

Uttar Pradesh: Government approves Noida Metro extension, 8 new stations planned, check details

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Abhishek Sharma's availability before blockbuster clash

'This victory belongs to...': Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman makes first remarks since election win

'Jo ukhaad sakte ho ukhaad lo’: Mohammad Amir unapologetic on calling Abhishek Sharma 'slogger'

IND vs PAK: Did MS Dhoni inspire Usman Tariq to become international cricketer? Pakistani spinner spills the beans

Valentine's Day Horror: Noida couple found dead with gunshot wounds inside car, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil

Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties

Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has broken his silence on spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action controversy just hours before the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash. His strong remarks add fresh intrigue to the build-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 showdown.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 08:53 PM IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

All eyes are on Colombo as we approach the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, but one name has sparked more discussion than others: ‘Usman Tariq’. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, is dismissing the chatter. During the pre-match press conference held before the crucial game at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Agha emphasized that Tariq has received clearance from the ICC.

“He has been cleared by the ICC, so I don’t understand why everyone is discussing him,” Agha said.

The controversy surrounding Tariq’s bowling action, particularly the slight pause in his delivery stride, has raised questions about its legality. However, Agha reassured everyone that there is no cause for concern.

“He doesn’t get affected by these things. He’s fine. He doesn’t care,” Agha added.

Tariq has made a significant impact, claiming 11 wickets in just four T20Is, boasting an impressive average of 7.90. He has already achieved a four-wicket haul and in this tournament, he recorded figures of 3/27 against the USA – showcasing his skill, control, and effectiveness. Agha even labeled him as a “trump card,” though he was careful to temper that praise.

In addition to the bowling discussions, Agha also touched on the larger context: Pakistan’s history against India in T20 World Cups, which is not particularly favorable, with India leading 7-1 in their 8 encounters.

“Definitely, we do not have a good record against the Indians, but we can’t change history. Every day is a new day,” Agha said.

Both teams head into this match undefeated. India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, tops Group A with four points and a strong Net Run Rate of 3.050. Pakistan trails closely behind, also with four points but an NRR of 0.932, having defeated the Netherlands and the USA. This match is more than just a rivalry; it’s about securing the top spot in the group – a matter of momentum and making a statement.

Usman Tariq will step onto the field with more scrutiny than ever before. The discussions surrounding his bowling action are unlikely to fade. Yet, within the Pakistan team, the message is clear: he’s been cleared, he’s confident, and he’s prepared. Whether that confidence will lead to wickets against India’s formidable batting lineup is what we will find out on Sunday.

Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Abhishek Sharma's availability before blockbuster clash

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil
Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's exit over Epstein ties
Who is Yuvraj Narayan? New Indian-origin CEO of Dubai-based DP World
Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'
Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman's first comment on ties with India: 'The interests of...'
Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman's first comment on India ties
Uttar Pradesh: Government approves Noida Metro extension, 8 new stations planned, check details
Uttar Pradesh: Government approves Noida Metro extension, 8 new stations planned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement