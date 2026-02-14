IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has broken his silence on spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action controversy just hours before the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash. His strong remarks add fresh intrigue to the build-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 showdown.

All eyes are on Colombo as we approach the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, but one name has sparked more discussion than others: ‘Usman Tariq’. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, is dismissing the chatter. During the pre-match press conference held before the crucial game at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Agha emphasized that Tariq has received clearance from the ICC.

“He has been cleared by the ICC, so I don’t understand why everyone is discussing him,” Agha said.

The controversy surrounding Tariq’s bowling action, particularly the slight pause in his delivery stride, has raised questions about its legality. However, Agha reassured everyone that there is no cause for concern.

“He doesn’t get affected by these things. He’s fine. He doesn’t care,” Agha added.

Tariq has made a significant impact, claiming 11 wickets in just four T20Is, boasting an impressive average of 7.90. He has already achieved a four-wicket haul and in this tournament, he recorded figures of 3/27 against the USA – showcasing his skill, control, and effectiveness. Agha even labeled him as a “trump card,” though he was careful to temper that praise.

In addition to the bowling discussions, Agha also touched on the larger context: Pakistan’s history against India in T20 World Cups, which is not particularly favorable, with India leading 7-1 in their 8 encounters.

“Definitely, we do not have a good record against the Indians, but we can’t change history. Every day is a new day,” Agha said.

Both teams head into this match undefeated. India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, tops Group A with four points and a strong Net Run Rate of 3.050. Pakistan trails closely behind, also with four points but an NRR of 0.932, having defeated the Netherlands and the USA. This match is more than just a rivalry; it’s about securing the top spot in the group – a matter of momentum and making a statement.

Usman Tariq will step onto the field with more scrutiny than ever before. The discussions surrounding his bowling action are unlikely to fade. Yet, within the Pakistan team, the message is clear: he’s been cleared, he’s confident, and he’s prepared. Whether that confidence will lead to wickets against India’s formidable batting lineup is what we will find out on Sunday.

