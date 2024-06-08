IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 19 between India and Pakistan.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan contest is set to take place on June 9th at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India secured a convincing victory in their first match of the tournament against Ireland, winning by 8 wickets. They currently hold the second position on the Group A points table. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against the USA in their tournament opener and are currently ranked fourth.

In the 12 head-to-head encounters between these two teams, India has emerged victorious in 9 games, while Pakistan has won 3. Fans can expect an exciting and competitive match on Sunday.

Match Details

India vs Pakistan, 19th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 09, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers – Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (vc), Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi

IND vs PAK My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Arshdeep Singh

Also read| WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report