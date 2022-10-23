IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Who has more wins, check India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Who has more wins?

Team India and Pakistan, two eternal rivals, come face to face in Melbourne on Sunday to add the latest chapter to their historic rivalry. Rohit Sharma will be leading India in an ICC tournament for the first time, while Babar Azam will be hoping to go all the way, after losing last year in the semifinal stage.

When it comes to the India-Pakistan rivalry, and who has the most wins, the Men in Blue have an incredible record against their arch-rivals.

The head-to-head record between India and Pakistan stands firmly in the favour of Team India, who were defeated by Pakistan at last year's World Cup in UAE for the very first time.

In all of their six meetings in the history of T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue have lost just once, winning all the remaining five games.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20 World Cup:

Total matches played - 6

India - 5

Pakistan - 1

Ind vs Pak head-to head overall

Format Matches IND won PAK won Draw/Tie/NR

Test 59 9 12 38

ODI 132 55 73 4

T20I 11 8 3 0

Total 200 71 87 43

Ind vs Pak head-to head in World Cups

Event Matches IND won Pak won Draw/Tie/NR

50 over WC 7 7 0 0

T20 WC 6 4 1 1

Total 13 11 1 1

IND vs PAK form guide

India - LWWWW (Last five T20Is)

Team India have been in a rich vein of form in T20I cricket in the year 2022, smashing the previous world record held by Pakistan to register the most wins in T20Is in a calendar year.

Pakistan - WWLWW

Pakistan have also been in good touch having won the seven-match tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, after losing the seven-match bilateral series to England at home. They had also reached the final of Asia Cup 2022 prior to that.