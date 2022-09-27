IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Preparations underway at MCG for blockbuster clash, see pics

Hardik Pandya led India to a memorable win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Team India will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a blockbuster reunion against their arch-rivals Pakistan. The two teams have already faced off twice during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, with either side winning one game each.

It means that the upcoming clash in the T20 World Cup could settle things for both sides and ahead of the iconic fixture, preparations are already underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). MCG's official Twitter handle shared pictures of work being done at the venue so that it will be in top shape when India and Pakistan touch down in Melbourne to write another chapter in their historic rivalry.

India will kick off its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022. It will not only start the World Cup campaign of both nations but also will be the first clash to be hosted by the stadium during the global cricketing event.

The official Twitter handle of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) took to social media to share pictures of some work going on at the field. Vehicles and machines were being used to work on the playing field. "And just like that... Cricket is loading," tweeted the MCG.

And just like that… Cricket is loading pic.twitter.com/y84SmIrqFf — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) September 26, 2022

So far this year, fans have been treated to three big clashes between two Asian giants, one in women's cricket and two in men's cricket. India and Pakistan women's teams gave fans their first taste of this big rivalry on July 31, 2022 when they squared off in a cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In this clash, Pakistan was bundled out for just 99 runs in 18 overs and Sneh Rana's spin (2/15) made her opponent dance to her tunes. Chasing 100, India did their job comfortably within 11.4 overs, with eight wickets in hand. Smriti Mandhana's 63* off 42 balls guided her team to an easy win. India would go on to win the silver medal in cricket at CWG 2022, making history.

The star-studded men's teams of both countries clashed on August 28, to kick-off the Asia Cup 2022. What fans got was one of the best clashes between both sides in recent years as it went down the wire. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) were absolutely lethal with their pace, bundling out Pakistan for just 147 in 19.5 overs.

Star batter Mohammad Rizwan is top-scored for Pakistan with 43 off 42 balls. Chasing 148, India did lose openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early but knocks from Virat Kohli (35), Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) guided Men in Blue to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Just a week later on September 4, both sides clashed again during the tournament`s Super Four phase. In that match, the quickfire 54-run stand between KL Rahul (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Virat Kohli's blistering 60 off 44 balls guided Men in Blue to 181/7 in their 20 overs.

Spinner Shadab Khan (2/31) was the leading bowler for Pakistan. Rizwan (71) and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (42) turned things in favour of Pakistan with their quick knocks and Arshdeep's dropped catch of Asif Ali added a lot of drama and tension to the match, which India lost by five wickets with a ball to spare.

This loss became a huge reason for Team India's early exit from Asia Cup 2022.

