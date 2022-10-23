Search icon
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 10 best memes as Virat Kohli's epic knock helps India defeat Pakistan

IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's brilliant 82 from 53 balls at the MCG propelled India to a surprising victory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

After stumbling to a terrible start to their innings, India rallied to win by four wickets thanks to a last-ball chase led by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.   After losing their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 from 42 balls.

After Indai's victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Twitter was bombared with memes when India came out as a victor. 

Group 2 of the ICC competition, in which India is presently participating, includes South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Internet fans in India are pleased with their team's recent victory against a fierce rival, and they're celebrating with a slew of memes.

 

