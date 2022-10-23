IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 10 best memes as Virat Kohli's epic knock helps India defeat Pakistan

Photo: Twitter

After stumbling to a terrible start to their innings, India rallied to win by four wickets thanks to a last-ball chase led by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. After losing their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 from 42 balls.

After Indai's victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Twitter was bombared with memes when India came out as a victor.

Group 2 of the ICC competition, in which India is presently participating, includes South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Internet fans in India are pleased with their team's recent victory against a fierce rival, and they're celebrating with a slew of memes.

Mandatory meme after India wins the cricket match against Pakistan !!!



Watta match #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK



Watta inning @imVkohli !!! pic.twitter.com/43SUWnZroG — Vishal Ramteke (@nephrosapien) October 23, 2022

IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan set a target of 160 against India https://t.co/YSa95Z7yjt — Sport Tweets (@TweetsOfSportUK) October 23, 2022