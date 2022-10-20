IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma cuts cake as Team India gets warm welcome by Bharat Army

Rohit Sharma cuts cake as Team India gets warm welcome by Bharat Army

Team India received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Melbourne for the T20 World Cup 2022 opening clash against Pakistan. Bharat Army, the official fan group of Team India came up with a heartfelt gesture as they welcome the Indian players at the Melbourne airport.

Skipper Rohit Sharma even cut a cake, and the players clicked selfies with the members of the fan group.

Bharat Army posted a video of the Indian players arriving in Melbourne, and Rohit cutting a cake ahead of the World Cup clash against Pakistan.

"A warm Bharat Army welcome for @ImRo45 and the rest of #TeamIndia Best of luck lads, we will be with you all the way!" they wrote on Twitter.

