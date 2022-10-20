Search icon
IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma cuts cake as Team India gets warm welcome by Bharat Army

Team India's official fan group Bharat Army gave a warm welcome to the Indian team in Melbourne ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 clash vs Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Team India received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Melbourne for the T20 World Cup 2022 opening clash against Pakistan. Bharat Army, the official fan group of Team India came up with a heartfelt gesture as they welcome the Indian players at the Melbourne airport. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma even cut a cake, and the players clicked selfies with the members of the fan group. 

Bharat Army posted a video of the Indian players arriving in Melbourne, and Rohit cutting a cake ahead of the World Cup clash against Pakistan. 

"A warm Bharat Army welcome for @ImRo45  and the rest of #TeamIndia Best of luck lads, we will be with you all the way!" they wrote on Twitter. 

Watch:

More to follow...

