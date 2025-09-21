IND vs PAK Super 4: Where to watch, predicted Playing XI, match timings and other details

Ahead of the high-voltage Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, take a look at some of the interesting details about the game, be it pitch report, weather conditions, and more.

Team India are all set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium. In the previous contest between the two sides in the group stage, the Men in Blue defeated the Men in Green convincingly and registered a 7-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare. Now, both teams will be facing each other again in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai in the Super 4 round. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at important details about the match.

IND vs PAK: Where to watch?

The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network in several languages. For online users, it can be watched at the SonyLIV app on TV, mobile, and other devices. The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND vs PAK: Possible Playing XI

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

IND vs PAK: Pitch and weather report

The pitch of the Dubai International Stadium has been favourable for spinners, who get grip and assistance in the middle overs. The pitch gets slowed down as the match progresses; hence, the team winning the Toss must be looking to bat first and put a big total on the board.

The climate of Dubai is, without a shadow of a doubt, expected to be hot and humid, with no expectations of rainfall. Temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius, as per Accuweather.