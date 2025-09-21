IND vs PAK Super 4: Where to watch, predicted Playing XI, match timings and other details

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer approved 5 healthy office snacks, from boiled eggs to dark chocolate
'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, Asia Cup 2025
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training
Young-onset Alzheimer’s: Early warning signs and risk factors explained
Akshay Kumar mocks firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe: 'Itni aamdani hai ki wahan goliyaan...'
Asia Cup 2025: Meet Dr Raheel Karim, psychiatrist hired by Pakistan ahead of India clash who will help…, has experience of…
Why are thousands of customers cancelling approved car loans? Here’s what we know
IND vs PAK: What will happen if Super 4 match gets abandoned due to rain?
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan match prediction - who will win IND vs PAK today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report
CRICKET
Ahead of the high-voltage Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, take a look at some of the interesting details about the game, be it pitch report, weather conditions, and more.
Team India are all set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium. In the previous contest between the two sides in the group stage, the Men in Blue defeated the Men in Green convincingly and registered a 7-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare. Now, both teams will be facing each other again in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai in the Super 4 round. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at important details about the match.
The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network in several languages. For online users, it can be watched at the SonyLIV app on TV, mobile, and other devices. The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.
The pitch of the Dubai International Stadium has been favourable for spinners, who get grip and assistance in the middle overs. The pitch gets slowed down as the match progresses; hence, the team winning the Toss must be looking to bat first and put a big total on the board.
The climate of Dubai is, without a shadow of a doubt, expected to be hot and humid, with no expectations of rainfall. Temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius, as per Accuweather.