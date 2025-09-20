IND vs PAK Super 4: How to grab seats for blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai? Know ticket prices

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcomed their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Dubai

PM Modi makes BOLD remark amid tariff, H-1B visa concerns: 'India's biggest enemy is...'

Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, confirmed to be in 'committed relationship', have been asked to not go public by...

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US H1B fee hike, claims 'India has weak PM', cites...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lank

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcomed their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcomed their baby in October: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK Super 4: How to grab seats for blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai? Know ticket prices

If you are waiting for the hig-voltage IND vs PAK Super 4 match, then it is highly recommended that you take a look at all the important information here, including booking details, ticket prices and more.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 03:09 PM IST

IND vs PAK Super 4: How to grab seats for blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai? Know ticket prices
India and Pakistan to lock horns in Super 4s on Sunday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on Saturday, September 20, with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match. However, the second game in the round is much-awaited by cricket fans as India and Pakistan will be locking horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The previous group stage match between the two nations became one of the most controversial matches in the sport after Team India refused to shake hands with the players of its arch-rivals. The tickets for the high-voltage game are available for booking online, wherein the prices of these tickets range from AED 300 (roughly Rs 7,200) to AED 66,000 (roughly Rs 15.85 lakh). Know the procedure to book online tickets for the IND vs PAK match.

How to book tickets for IND vs PAK Super 4 match

  1. Visit www.eticketing.co website
  2. Select 'Asia Cup 2025' under the 'Cricket' section.
  3. Select India vs Pakistan match on the page.
  4. Select seats of your choosing, from General West (AED 300) to Sky Box East (AED 66,000)
  5. If you select the 'Sky Box East' stand, you will need to book at least two tickets and pay AED 171,600 (roughly Rs 41.25 lakh), including AED 19,800 booking and handling charges.

 

For those unversed, India will next face Bangladesh in the Super 4 round on Wednesday, September 24. The final Super 4 match of Team India will be against the six-time champion Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26.

 

In the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025, a total of six matches will be played. Each team will play one match against each of the other three teams. The top two teams will then advance to the final in Dubai on September 28. All matches will begin at 8 pm IST.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Gold Card? US permanent residency programme, know how it works; What will Indians benefit?
What is Gold Card? US permanent residency programme, know how it’s different fro
Viral video: Woman caught wrapping chicken leg in purse, netizens say 'emergency food'
Viral video: Woman caught wrapping chicken leg in purse, netizens say 'emergency
Ameesha Patel reveals secret to youthful glowing skin at 50: 'When I am not working, I do...'
Ameesha Patel reveals secret to youthful glowing skin at 50
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says, 'will study implications...'
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says...
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terroris
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE