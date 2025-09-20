IND vs PAK Super 4: How to grab seats for blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai? Know ticket prices

If you are waiting for the hig-voltage IND vs PAK Super 4 match, then it is highly recommended that you take a look at all the important information here, including booking details, ticket prices and more.

The Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence on Saturday, September 20, with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match. However, the second game in the round is much-awaited by cricket fans as India and Pakistan will be locking horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The previous group stage match between the two nations became one of the most controversial matches in the sport after Team India refused to shake hands with the players of its arch-rivals. The tickets for the high-voltage game are available for booking online, wherein the prices of these tickets range from AED 300 (roughly Rs 7,200) to AED 66,000 (roughly Rs 15.85 lakh). Know the procedure to book online tickets for the IND vs PAK match.

How to book tickets for IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Visit www.eticketing.co website Select 'Asia Cup 2025' under the 'Cricket' section. Select India vs Pakistan match on the page. Select seats of your choosing, from General West (AED 300) to Sky Box East (AED 66,000) If you select the 'Sky Box East' stand, you will need to book at least two tickets and pay AED 171,600 (roughly Rs 41.25 lakh), including AED 19,800 booking and handling charges.

For those unversed, India will next face Bangladesh in the Super 4 round on Wednesday, September 24. The final Super 4 match of Team India will be against the six-time champion Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26.

In the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025, a total of six matches will be played. Each team will play one match against each of the other three teams. The top two teams will then advance to the final in Dubai on September 28. All matches will begin at 8 pm IST.