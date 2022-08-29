IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'you're okay to talk to me?' Watch his reply

Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar camaraderie after IND vs PAK goes viral

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar go back a long time and they have a bit of history between them but the pair were in good spirits as Manjrekar interviewed the Indian all-rounder for the post-match interview. After Team India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup on Sunday, Jadeja, who played a crucial 35-run knock was interviewed by Manjrekar.

The first thing the commentator asked Jadeja was whether he was okay to talk to the former.

"You're okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?" Manjrekar was heard saying, to which the Indian all-rounder replied while laughing, "Ya, ya, absolutely."

A video of Jadeja and Manjrekar's chat after India's win over Pakistan is going viral on social media.

Watch:

More to follow...