IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'you're okay to talk to me?' Watch his reply

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar have a fair bit of history between them, but the duo seem to have buried their hatchet as their chat went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:29 AM IST

Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar camaraderie after IND vs PAK goes viral

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar go back a long time and they have a bit of history between them but the pair were in good spirits as Manjrekar interviewed the Indian all-rounder for the post-match interview. After Team India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup on Sunday, Jadeja, who played a crucial 35-run knock was interviewed by Manjrekar. 

The first thing the commentator asked Jadeja was whether he was okay to talk to the former. 

"You're okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?" Manjrekar was heard saying, to which the Indian all-rounder replied while laughing, "Ya, ya, absolutely."

READ| 'Baap baap hota hai:' Twitter erupts in joy after India's nail-biting win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

A video of Jadeja and Manjrekar's chat after India's win over Pakistan is going viral on social media. 

Watch:

More to follow... 

