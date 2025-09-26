Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs PAK: Salman Ali Agha fires warning to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, says 'we are good enough to...'

After defeating Bangladesh in their last Super 4 clash on Thursday, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha exudes confidence for the final game against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

IND vs PAK: Salman Ali Agha fires warning to Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, says 'we are good enough to...'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final will be played on September 28
Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan finally made it into the finals of the Asia Cup 2025, after registering an 11-run victory against Bangladesh on Thursday in their final Super 4 match. The Men in Green will now be facing their arch-rivals India on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium for the title. This will be the first time Pakistan and India will be in the finals of an Asia Cup edition in the 41-year history of the continental tournament. Ahead of the high-voltage game on Sunday, the Pakistani skipper exuded confidence and gave a stern warning to their next opponent, from whom they have already lost twice in the ongoing tournament.

 

Salman Ali Agha fires stern warning to Team India

 

After clinching the match against Bangladesh on Thursday, Salman Ali Agha addressed a post-match press conference where he said, ''If you win these kinds of games, then we must be a special team.

Everyone played really well. There is some room for improvement in batting. But we will work on that. Shaheen is a special player. He does what the team needs from him. Very happy for him. We were 15 runs short. The way we bowled up front, we will create pressure. We bowled well with the new ball. More often than not, you will win games if you bowl like this.''

 

''We have been fielding well. Shane has been working hard for us. We have been having extra sessions. Mike Hesson said if you can't field, you won't be on the team. We are a good enough team to beat anyone. We will come back on Sunday and try and do that,'' he added.

 

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

 

India and Pakistan have faced each other twice in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, wherein the Men in Blue have emerged victorious on both occasions convincingly. In the first contest, Team India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets and in the next one by 6 wickets.

 

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is currently the only team in the tournament that is unbeaten, whereas Pakistan have also won all their matches except for those against the Men in Blue.

