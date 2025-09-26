IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks

India are all set to lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. This would be the first time both teams will be facing each other in an Asia Cup final match.

Pakistani all-rounder Saim Ayub is making headlines in the cricketing world for his recent performance in the Asia Cup 2025. Out of the six matches he has played so far in the tournament, he has been bowled out on DUCK four times. He is even being termed as the 'King of Ducks' on social media. In his T20I career, he has six DUCKS to his name in the format, which is equal to Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava. Even in the previous Super 4 match against Bangladesh, he was dismissed on a 3-ball DUCK in Dubai.

Addressing to his recent form with the bat, former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis on SonyLIV said, ''Look, I said it after the second duck, I said this guy needs to be benched. It's not that he is not talented; he is very talented. I think he is the future of Pakistan cricket. But sometimes when things are not going right for you, you just keep going in the shell, keep going down and down, and that's what is happening here with him. His body language was poor this afternoon when he walked onto the field.''

''You know, he is a youngster, you really need to look after them sometimes, by just not playing them sometimes. Pakistan kept on playing him, just purely because he can bowl. You don't need to worry about his bowling; Pakistan needs to worry about his batting. If he is going to give us runs or not. At the moment, it is not happening. He needs to dig deeper in his game to score a few runs,'' he added.

Though Saim Ayub has not been able to perform with the bat, he has so far picked up six wickets in the ongoing tournament. It would be interesting to see whether Pakistan's team management would bench him for the crucial final game against India or not. Interestingly, India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the first time in an Asia Cup final.