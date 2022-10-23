Search icon
IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf sets up Rohit Sharma for a soft dismissal in the slip

Fans were unhappy to see Rohit's performance in important matches and trolled him for his poor performance with the bat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022

With Pakistan setting a target of 160 runs in their T20 World Cup opener, Team India's task in Melbourne was meant to be simple. However, Haris Rauf arrives at his chosen home stadium, and Rohit Sharma goes, which is summed up by a crestfallen expression. Rohit's foot were glued to the crease as he tried to poke at the ball after receiving a full delivery at good length. However, it deviated from his body, and a heavy edge soared to Iftikhar Ali at slip for a stunning catch.

As he walked to the bench, Rohit could only appear unhappy and crestfallen, encapsulating India's perilous condition in their T20 World Cup opener.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

After he left, India was at 10/2 after 3.2 overs and had fallen to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. KL Rahul was bowled by Naseem Shah in the second over, adding only four runs to the total. Suryakumar Yadav was also out for 15 off 10 balls, and Axar Patel could only make two runs off three deliveries before falling.

Initially, Shan Masood's 52-run knock off 42 balls helped Pakistan register 159/8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed with a key 51-run knock off 34 balls. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya each took three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami both claimed one wicket.

Check out the reactions:

More to follow..

