IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma's dismissal reminds fans of Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik, watch video

Rohit Sharma's dismissal saw Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman nearly collide with each other

Rohit Sharma showed his excellent attacking intent from the get-go as India faced off against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022. While Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first, the Indian openers made their intentions clear as they took the Pakistani pacers to the cleaners.

The pair of Rohit and KL Rahul added 54 runs for the opening wicket before the Indian skipper was dismissed. There was a comical mix-up in the outfield during the dismissal as Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman nearly collided to complete the catch.

In the end, Khushdil was successful in his attempt as he held on to the ball for his dear life, but the dismissal reminded fans of a similar collision which involved Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik.

Ajmal and Malik's mix-up has become infamous meme fodder on social media. The incident originally took place during a match between Pakistan and West Indies in 2008.

Watch Rohit Sharma's dismissal:

