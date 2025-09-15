Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs PAK: Pakistan takes action against India for refusing handshake in Asia Cup 2025 clash, lodges...

According to Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, the team had taken a call in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government to avoid the customary gesture of goodwill.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Tensions flared after India's win in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, filed a formal complaint to match referee Andy Pycroft. The issue was India's team not shaking hands with Pakistan after their seven-wicket victory. The build-up to the match was already strained. There were calls for boycotts, and Indian fans were unhappy with the game continuing after the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor.'

The backdrop to the match included the aftermath of a devastating attack in Kashmir earlier this year, which claimed 26 lives. India's response was Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Why India refused to handshake with Pakistan?

According to Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, the team had taken a call in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government to avoid the customary gesture of goodwill.

During post-match press conference India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "Our government and BCCI - we were aligned today. We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply." 

Pakistan, on their part, said they had been waiting after the game to greet their rivals, only to realize that India would not be extending their hands. Head coach Mike Hesson admitted the squad was disappointed, while skipper Salman Agha refused to turn up for his post-match television interaction, which is generally a broadcast requirement.

Pakistan loges "formal protest" against match referee Andy Pycroft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later released a statement confirming that their team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, had lodged a "formal protest" against  Andy Pycroft. They alleged that the referee had gone as far as asking both captains not to shake hands during the toss itself. Pycroft's formal response to the PCB's complaint is still awaited.The PCB statement also termed The India's actions to be "against sportsmanship".

"Manager Naveed Akram Cheema has registered a formal protest against the match referee's behaviour," the PCB statement said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo." Match referee requested the captains not to shake hands during the toss," it added.

This was the first meeting between the two neighbours since cross-border tensions escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In the build-up, there had even been uncertainty about whether the match would go ahead at all, with several calls for India to withdraw.

The Indian government made a policy that sporting encounters with Pakistan would continue only in multilateral tournaments, while maintaining no bilateral ties. Against that backdrop, Sunday's clash carried extra significance, and the lack of post-match courtesies ensured the political undertones spilled onto the field.

(With inputs from ANI)

