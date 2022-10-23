IND vs PAK: Netizens slam KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as Indian openers disappoint against Pakistan

KL Rahul

Indian bowlers did a good job in restricting Pakistani batters to 159 runs and the Indian team would have fancied its chances at the mid-innings but as we type, things hand in the balance between the two sides as India has lost 3 wickets inside powerplay overs.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for the Indian team and they did saw-off Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi's first over quite well but in the next over, KL Rahul lost his wicket to Naseem Shah and Rohit Sharma lost his wicket in the 4th over to Haris Rauf.

Netizens were not impressed at all with their intent and here's how they reacted.

#RohitSharma plays only in IPL! He is namesake Indian captain! Give a newcomer chance!!! #Kohli is anyways focused more on ads and glamour! October 23, 2022

First #RohtihSharma and #KlRahul shouldn't play on pressure games ..

Such a clowns .. always making us look like clowns .. #IndvsPak October 23, 2022

#KLRahul reserves his best for the practice matches and ipl league stages... #T20WorldCup #indiaVsPakistan — Mr. Kru (@MrKruFreak) October 23, 2022

Coming to the match, as we write, Indian team has lost 4 wickets and has scored 34 runs after 8 overs. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are currently at the crease and India further needs 120 runs in 70 deliveries.