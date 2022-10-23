Search icon
IND vs PAK: Netizens slam KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as Indian openers disappoint against Pakistan

Chasing a target of 160 runs, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 4 runs each as they lost their wickets to Pakistani fast bowlers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

KL Rahul

Indian bowlers did a good job in restricting Pakistani batters to 159 runs and the Indian team would have fancied its chances at the mid-innings but as we type, things hand in the balance between the two sides as India has lost 3 wickets inside powerplay overs.

READ: T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan trolled brutally after scoring 4 off 12 balls in Super-12 encounter against India

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened the innings for the Indian team and they did saw-off Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi's first over quite well but in the next over, KL Rahul lost his wicket to Naseem Shah and Rohit Sharma lost his wicket in the 4th over to Haris Rauf.

Netizens were not impressed at all with their intent and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the match, as we write, Indian team has lost 4 wickets and has scored 34 runs after 8 overs. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are currently at the crease and India further needs 120 runs in 70 deliveries. 

